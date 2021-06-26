-
Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard drains an 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Mark Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hubbard's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
