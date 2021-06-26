-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman dials in wedge to set up birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman hits his 130-yard wedge to 7 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Brice Garnett are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Leishman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Leishman's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Leishman chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 112 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
-
-