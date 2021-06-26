  • Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman hits his 130-yard wedge to 7 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman dials in wedge to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman hits his 130-yard wedge to 7 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.