Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Henrik Norlander, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hughes hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
