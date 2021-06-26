-
Lucas Herbert putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Herbert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lucas Herbert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Herbert hit his 289 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herbert had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Herbert chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Herbert's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Herbert had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.
