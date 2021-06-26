-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
