Kyle Stanley putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Harris English, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, Kyle Stanley's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Stanley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Stanley got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 1 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.
