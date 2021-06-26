-
Kris Ventura shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kris Ventura hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Jim Herman, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Ventura's his second shot went 42 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Ventura reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 1 over for the round.
Ventura tee shot went 206 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ventura hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ventura chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.
