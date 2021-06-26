-
-
Kramer Hickok putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Kramer Hickok’s par save from the fringe at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok drains a 12-foot putt from off the green to save par at the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Bubba Watson; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kramer Hickok hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kramer Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
Hickok had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 under for the round.
-
-