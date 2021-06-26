  • Kramer Hickok putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok drains a 12-foot putt from off the green to save par at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok’s par save from the fringe at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok drains a 12-foot putt from off the green to save par at the par-3 16th hole.