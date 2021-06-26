-
Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Jason Day and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Tway's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tway had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Tway chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.
