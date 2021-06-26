-
Kevin Na putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
Round Recaps
Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira tied for the lead at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.
Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Dustin Johnson, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, K.H. Lee, and Matt Jones are tied for 9th at 7 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kevin Na's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Na chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Na chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
