Kevin Kisner shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kisner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kisner's his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 4 over for the round.
