Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 48th at 3 under; Jason Day, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 9 under; and Harris English, Ian Poulter, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Chappell's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Chappell hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
