June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lee finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under with Brice Garnett and Harris English; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, K.H. Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
