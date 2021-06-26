-
Justin Rose shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Jason Day leads by one heading into the weekend at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day carded an 8-under 64 to get to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Justin Rose hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Rose got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rose got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rose's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 over for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 4 over for the round.
