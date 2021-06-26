  • Justin Rose shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day carded an 8-under 64 to get to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.
    Round Recaps

    Jason Day leads by one heading into the weekend at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day carded an 8-under 64 to get to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.