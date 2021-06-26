-
Jonas Blixt shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 10 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Blixt's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.
