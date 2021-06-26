-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's 143-yard tee shot to 4 feet and birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hits his 143-yard tee shot to 4 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Brice Garnett are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Niemann hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Niemann hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 3 over for the round.
