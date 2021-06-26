  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hits his 143-yard tee shot to 4 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann's 143-yard tee shot to 4 feet and birdie at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hits his 143-yard tee shot to 4 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.