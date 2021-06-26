-
Jim Herman shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Satoshi Kodaira, Ryan Armour, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Herman's 168 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Herman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
Herman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 158-yard par-3 11th. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Herman's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Herman's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
