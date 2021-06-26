  • Jason Day finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day chips to 6 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day chips close and makes birdie at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day chips to 6 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.