Jason Day finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day chips close and makes birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day chips to 6 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Russell Henley and Cameron Smith; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Day's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Day chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
