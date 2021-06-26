-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Harris English, Lucas Herbert, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Spaun hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Spaun at 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Spaun's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
