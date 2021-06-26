-
-
J.B. Holmes shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, J.B. Holmes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Holmes hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Holmes hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Holmes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Holmes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Holmes hit his 253 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
-
-