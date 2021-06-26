-
-
Ian Poulter finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Poulter chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Poulter's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
-
-