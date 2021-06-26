-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Cameron Smith, Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Doug Ghim, Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Matt Jones are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Norlander's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Norlander had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
-
-