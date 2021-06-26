  • Harris English shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English makes birdie on No. 13 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.