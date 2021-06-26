-
Harris English shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English makes birdie on No. 13 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under with Ian Poulter and Kevin Kisner; Jason Day, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, English chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, English had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, English hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, English hit an approach shot from 139 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, English's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, English hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 3 under for the round.
