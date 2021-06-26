-
Harold Varner III putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Varner III finished his round tied for 41st at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Harold Varner III got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Harold Varner III to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
