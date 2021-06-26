-
Hank Lebioda shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Jim Herman, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, K.H. Lee, Ian Poulter, Satoshi Kodaira, Ryan Armour, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda's tee shot went 207 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lebioda's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
