  • Guido Migliozzi shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.