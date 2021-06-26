-
-
Guido Migliozzi shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Migliozzi finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, Harris English, and Ian Poulter are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Migliozzi hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second. This moved Migliozzi to 2 over for the round.
Migliozzi got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Migliozzi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Migliozzi's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Migliozzi to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Migliozzi hit his tee shot 269 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Migliozzi hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Migliozzi at 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.
-
-