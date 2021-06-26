-
-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's wedge to 5 feet and birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson hits a 101-yard wedge to 5 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under with Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Harris English, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Kevin Kisner; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; and Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dustin Johnson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Johnson hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
-
-