Doug Ghim shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ghim had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ghim at 2 over for the round.
