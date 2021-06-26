-
Doc Redman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Redman got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.
