Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McCarthy's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
