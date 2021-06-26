-
David Hearn putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his round tied for 77th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, David Hearn hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 3 over for the round.
