Chez Reavie rebounds from poor front in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reavie finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Jim Herman, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Ian Poulter, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Chez Reavie got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie's tee shot went 248 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Reavie's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
Reavie missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
