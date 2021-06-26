-
Charley Hoffman putts himself to an even-par third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Charley Hoffman's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
