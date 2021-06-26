-
Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 40th at 4 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Brice Garnett are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
