-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith's pin-high tee shot and nice up-and-down birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Cameron Smith hits a 294-yard tee shot in the rough, hits an impressive chip to 4 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Kramer Hickok, Jason Day, and Brice Garnett; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 2nd at 10 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Smith hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Smith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Smith's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
-
-