  • Cameron Smith shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Cameron Smith hits a 294-yard tee shot in the rough, hits an impressive chip to 4 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Cameron Smith's pin-high tee shot and nice up-and-down birdie at Travelers

