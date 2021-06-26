In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 10 under; Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Cameron Percy got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Percy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Percy chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Percy at 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Percy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Percy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Percy's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Percy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.