Bubba Watson shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson jars a 20-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Kramer Hickok; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Watson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watson had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 1 under for the round.
