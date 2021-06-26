-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau hits wedge to 5 feet and birdies at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau's 93-yard wedge to 5 feet sets up his birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 10th at 7 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Brice Garnett are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
DeChambeau had a 352-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
