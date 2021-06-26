-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Bubba’s driver head flies 53 yards, Koepka and JT’s hole-out bet
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Travelers Championship, where Bubba Watson’s driver head snapped off and flew 53 yards in an incredible round at TPC River Highlands and Brooks Koepka added to his hole-out tally in his wager with Justin Thomas.
Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Jason Day and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Koepka's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.
