Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 26, 2021
Highlights
Brice Garnett sinks a 17-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brice Garnett makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under with K.H. Lee and Harris English; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 257 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Garnett had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Garnett's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Garnett's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
