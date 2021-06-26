-
Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, Harris English, and Ian Poulter are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Stuard got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
