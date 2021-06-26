-
Brian Harman shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman's up-and-down birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Harman chips to 7 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Jason Day, Brice Garnett, and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Kramer Hickok and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Ian Poulter, Harris English, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Harman to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Harman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
