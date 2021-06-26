-
-
Brendon Todd shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 1 over for the round.
Todd hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Todd's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a 232 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Todd chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
-
-