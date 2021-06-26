-
Beau Hossler shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Jason Day, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 9 under; and Harris English, Ian Poulter, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hossler's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
