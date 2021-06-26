-
Austin Eckroat shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
Features
Austin Eckroat walk-and-talk at Travelers
Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Austin Eckroat played a practice round at TPC River Highlands while talking about his friendship with Viktor Hovland, how grateful he is for PGA TOUR University and what his goals are moving forward.
Austin Eckroat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Jim Herman, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Eckroat chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Eckroat missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Eckroat chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Eckroat's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
