-
-
Andrew Svoboda shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Andrew Svoboda Monday qualifies for Travelers Championship
41-year-old Andrew Svoboda survives a four-man playoff for the final spot in the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The journeyman’s last big win came on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2016 Brasil Champions and has three career top 10s and nine career top 25s on the PGA TOUR.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Andrew Svoboda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Svoboda finished his round tied for 71st at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Svoboda got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Svoboda to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Svoboda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svoboda to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Svoboda's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svoboda to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Svoboda's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-