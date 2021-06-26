-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Jim Herman, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Ian Poulter, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Putnam chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Putnam had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Putnam's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
