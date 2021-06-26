  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Adam Scott in the third round at the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Adam Scott lands his 124-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Adam Scott lands his 124-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.