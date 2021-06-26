-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Adam Scott in the third round at the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
Highlights
Adam Scott uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Adam Scott lands his 124-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Scott hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Scott hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
