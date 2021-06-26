-
-
Abraham Ancer shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer rolls in 10-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ancer's tee shot went 132 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Ancer's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Ancer's tee shot went 145 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 4 under for the round.
-
-