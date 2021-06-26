-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Henrik Norlander, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Wise had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Wise's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Wise's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
